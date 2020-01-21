Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.48. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 736,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,038. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

