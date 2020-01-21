Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.48. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 736,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,038. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply