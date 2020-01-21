Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Culp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CULP. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 27,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.59. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.