Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,263,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,333,000 after purchasing an additional 495,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

