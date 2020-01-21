Analysts Expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.00 Million

Analysts predict that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce sales of $499.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.00 million. Intelsat reported sales of $542.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on I. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

I stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

