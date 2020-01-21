Analysts Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to report $5.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

