Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.06 Million

Analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post sales of $91.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.21 million and the lowest is $90.97 million. Lovesac posted sales of $64.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $232.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $295.18 million, with estimates ranging from $291.05 million to $301.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

