Analysts Expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNX. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLNX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. 506,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

