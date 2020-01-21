Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,860 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 487,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,933. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.