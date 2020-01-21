Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 21st (AA, AEL, AIRYY, ALEX, APEN, BIG, BKU, BSTG, CENX, CICOY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

