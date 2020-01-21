Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

ANIK has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 7,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,511. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $648.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EQIS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 654.6% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 55,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners now owns 378,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 337,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Acadian Asset Management increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 148,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

