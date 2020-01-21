Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $1.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.28 or 0.05478875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Coinall, Bithumb, BitMax, CoinExchange, ABCC, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitinka, Binance DEX and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.