Aphria (TSE:APHA) PT Set at C$11.00 by Alliance Global Partners

Aphria (TSE:APHA) has been given a C$11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:APHA traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.97. 4,243,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. Aphria has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$14.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.59.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

