Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $1.36 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

