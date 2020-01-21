Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $6,479.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051955 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

