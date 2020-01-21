Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank lowered Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.