Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 456,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

