Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

