Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

