Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

