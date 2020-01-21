Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

