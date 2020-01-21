Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124,349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $454,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.