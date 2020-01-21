Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 456,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,352,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

