Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.