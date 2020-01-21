AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.59% of AptarGroup worth $43,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,911,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 44,988 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. 187,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

