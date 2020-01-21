Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ARAV opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52. Aravive has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

