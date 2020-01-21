ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

