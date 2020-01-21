Arden Trust Co Buys 787 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,395 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.