Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

