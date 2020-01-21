Argentum Market Cap Reaches $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

