Argonaut Gold Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.68. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

