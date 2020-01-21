Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $26,837.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a total market cap of $26,837.00 and $23.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,823,115 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.