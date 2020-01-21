Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,812 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 401,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,417. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

