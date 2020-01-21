Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 401,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

