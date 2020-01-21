Arnold M. Baskies Acquires 10,000 Shares of ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Stock

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.

ITUS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,665. ITUS Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

