Arqma Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $22,630.00 and $103.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,720.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.01937887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.03903922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00659759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00759453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00102754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00604531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,301,810 coins and its circulating supply is 3,257,266 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.