Asgard (ASG) Market Cap Tops $255,974.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Asgard has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Asgard token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a total market cap of $255,974.00 and approximately $604.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

