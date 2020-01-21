Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,611.11 ($34.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON:AHT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,532 ($33.31). The company had a trading volume of 524,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,406.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,290.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

