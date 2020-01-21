Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 137,163 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $815.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

