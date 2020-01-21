Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,889 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRC opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

