Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 3,210 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.78 and a 52 week high of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

