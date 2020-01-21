Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 41,758 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,110,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 785,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,791,000 after purchasing an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

