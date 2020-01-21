Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 5,152 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 250.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $286.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.92.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.