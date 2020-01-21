Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,980 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

