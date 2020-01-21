Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Herman Miller as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,917 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Herman Miller by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 107,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Herman Miller by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 355,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

