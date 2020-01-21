Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CTVA stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

