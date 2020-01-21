Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 245,759 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 245,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.51% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. MKM Partners lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

