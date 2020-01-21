Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 55,529 AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of AZZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AZZ by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AZZ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AZZ by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

