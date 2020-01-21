Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

