Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 35,091 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 324.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 340.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Insiders have sold 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

