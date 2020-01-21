Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,026 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 787,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,506 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,970,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 639,600 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

